Ghanaian Referee Rejects Bias Claims After Dramatic Morocco–Nigeria AFCON Semi-Final

Ghanaian international football referee Daniel Nii Laryea has denied allegations that his officiating favored Morocco during their tense 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match against Nigeria, asserting that the accusations do not reflect what occurred on the pitch.

Laryea addressed the matter after returning to Ghana where videos circulating online captured supporters welcoming him with flowers at Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Speaking to assembled reporters, he described the Morocco–Nigeria fixture as the most demanding match he handled in the tournament due to the stakes involved for both teams.

The semi-final, which took place in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, ended in a penalty shoot-out after neither side found the back of the net across two hours of football. Morocco triumphed 4–2 on penalties and advanced to the final to face Senegal, while Nigeria rebounded to secure third place and the bronze medal.

Explaining the magnitude of the fixture, Laryea highlighted that semi-final matches are often the hardest for referees because football players and coaching teams know that a victory grants entry into the continental final, a rare achievement.

“Normally in tournaments, semi-finals are the toughest games because now people want to go for finals. Whatever work they put into coming to that time, this is their stage when going to the final,” he stated.

He stressed the significance of the Africa Cup of Nations among global sporting competitions, saying: “AFCON is the biggest stage in Africa, and it is the second best or second-ranked tournament in the world. We have the World Cup, the Euros, and we have the AFCON. This is what we have in Africa. So, as a referee, if you are given that stage, it is a big, big opportunity for you.”

Okay News reports that the Ghanaian referee further disclosed that the encounter was the first semi-final match of his Africa Cup of Nations career, despite officiating at three editions of the tournament before 2025. He said his appointment demonstrated trust in his professionalism and decision-making.

“That was my first time doing a semi-final in AFCON. I have been to three AFCONs; this is the first time I am doing a semi-final. So, when coaches appoint you to do that game, they know the qualities and what you can do. But, of course, you have a bit of anxiety because of the level,” he said.

The match sparked social media outrage in Nigeria, as sections of the country’s football viewing public questioned refereeing decisions that affected the Super Eagles, including a yellow card issued to defender Calvin Bassey which ruled him out of the next fixture. Critics accused Laryea of showing favoritism toward Morocco, a claim he categorically refuted.

“For me, I just do my refereeing. I just play football. I do not listen to what goes on in or out of social media,” he said.

The selection of a Ghanaian referee had already drawn attention prior to kickoff, owing to West Africa’s long-standing football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria in international competitions. Following Nigeria’s exit, online backlash intensified, with fan reactions reportedly leading to the temporary suspension of Laryea’s Instagram account due to a spike in hostile comments.