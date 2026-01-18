Osun Court Orders Continued Remand Of Suspected Killers Of FRSC Officer And Daughter

An Osun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State in southwestern Nigeria, has ordered that three men accused of involvement in the killing of a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer and her young daughter remain in detention until early February while legal advice is awaited from state prosecutors.

The deceased officer was identified as Lasisi Funmilayo Oluwamayokun, a female officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attached to the Ogun State Command in southwestern Nigeria. Her daughter, identified as 10-year-old Adesewa Lasisi, was killed alongside her.

The three suspects — identified in court documents as Gboyega Daramola, aged 39; Sunday James, aged 38; and Fajemirokun Victor, aged 36 — appeared before Magistrate O. A. Daramola under suit number MoS/M-53/2026 on Friday.

According to court filings, the defendants were presented before the magistrate based on an ex parte application submitted by the Osun State Commissioner of Police seeking authorization to remand them pending prosecutorial review from the Osun State Ministry of Justice.

In an affidavit supporting the application, which was sworn to by the investigating officer, Inspector Babawale Taiwo, and obtained by Okay News reports from Osogbo, the police requested that the suspects be held while awaiting legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The affidavit provided additional background about the case, indicating that on Sunday, November 10, 2025, two individuals identified as Oluwafemi Fajemirokun and Mariam Fajemirokun, residents of Akande Street in the Alekuwodo area of Osogbo, reported to the Ikoyi Divisional Police Headquarters that their brother, Victor Fajemirokun Emmanuel, aged 40, had disappeared after leaving the city on November 2, 2025, to attend prayer activities at the Ikoyi Prayer Mountain in Osun State.

Investigators later discovered that Officer Oluwamayokun and her daughter, both residents of Obasanjo Hilltop Estate in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria, also went missing on the same date. Police expanded the investigation to determine whether the cases were connected.

The affidavit stated that further inquiry allegedly uncovered that the victims “were murdered for ritual purposes” and that the suspects dismembered their bodies. It further noted that one of the defendants, identified as Victor Fajemirokun, was described as “the mastermind of the crime.”

The police also cited provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of Osun State enacted in 2018, which requires a court order to remand suspects in a correctional facility pending prosecutorial advice.

After reviewing the motion, Magistrate Daramola ordered that “the defendants be remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre until February 6, 2026,” pending further legal action.

Beyond the judicial proceedings, the killings of Officer Oluwamayokun and her daughter have drawn emotional reactions in the community and among colleagues of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), an agency responsible for road safety enforcement across Nigeria.

According to family accounts, the victims had been reported missing after leaving their home on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Police later arrested the suspects and paraded them at the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo, where Fajemirokun allegedly admitted to luring the victims to their deaths through an arrangement with ritualists.

The burial ceremony for the mother and daughter was eventually held at Saint John’s Anglican Church Cemetery in the Ita-Olookan area of Osogbo on Friday, drawing mourners from both Osun and Ogun States.

Security analysts and civil society advocates have continued to express concern over ritual killings in southwestern Nigeria, a crime trend authorities have struggled to curtail despite arrests and periodic crackdowns.