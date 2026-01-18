Family Halts Burial Arrangements For Late Gospel Singer Bunmi Akinnaanu Amid Internal Disagreement

Plans for the burial of Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, have been suspended following internal issues within her family, prompting the cancellation of previously announced ceremonies.

The update was announced on Saturday by Nigerian gospel artiste Lanre Alewilese through his verified Instagram account, where he informed the public that the Burial Planning Committee had ceased all ongoing burial preparations pending further resolution.

“This is to inform you that all plans and arrangements for the burial of our late sister and colleague, Lady Evangelist Bunmi Akinnaanu a.k.a. Omije Ojumi, by the Burial Planning Committee have been totally cancelled,” Alewilese wrote in his post, emphasizing that the decision was made due to developments emerging from within the late singer’s family.

According to him, the suspension became necessary in view of unresolved matters among relatives of the deceased. “This decision becomes necessary due to some issues arising from and within her family. We are deeply sorry and regret the inconveniences,” he stated.

Before the suspension, a series of burial activities had been scheduled to take place in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, including a service of songs, a candlelight procession, and a tribute night slated for Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the LTV 8 Ground, while a private interment for immediate family members and selected associates was planned for Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

In a subsequent video message delivered in the Yoruba language, Alewilese clarified that the action was not a personal directive but a collective position reached by both the family and the committee. “This is not my personal decision. It is the conclusion of the family and the burial committee,” he explained while noting that his role was to communicate the update to Nigerians who had anticipated the scheduled events.

He further stated that all previously advertised programmes had now been placed on hold. “The Tuesday and Wednesday programmes we earlier fixed at the LTV 8 venue are now on hold because of some reasons. The family will update Nigerians after they have come to a conclusion,” he added.

Okay News reports that Akinnaanu passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026, at a hospital in Lagos, Nigeria. Her death was initially made public by fellow gospel singer Ayo Melody, who announced the development on behalf of the family in a statement posted on Instagram.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, Omije Ojumi, who passed away on January 12, 2026, at a Lagos hospital, Nigeria. May God grant her eternal rest,” the family’s statement read.

Fondly known as Omije Ojumi due to her widely recognized gospel hit bearing the same name, Akinnaanu began her music journey at a young age before later leaving a banking profession to pursue ministry and gospel music full-time, attracting a large following across Nigerian Christian communities and abroad.

In October 2025, a video went viral showing the singer during a church service at G.F. David Ministries, located in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, where prayers were made for her concerning an undisclosed medical condition. However, no official statement has confirmed whether the health issue seen in the video was connected to her eventual death.

The family is expected to announce a revised burial plan once lingering matters have been resolved. Fans, fellow gospel artistes, and Christian groups across Nigeria and the diaspora continue to mourn her passing, with many paying emotional tributes to her musical influence and faith-driven career.