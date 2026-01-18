Chile Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Displace Over 50,000 Residents

President Gabriel Boric has declared a state of natural disaster for the southern regions of Nuble and Biobio following the rapid spread of deadly wildfires. The government confirmed on Sunday that the blazes have already claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals, prompting the mobilization of all available federal resources to combat the flames and assist affected communities.

Okay News learnt that the intensifying situation has necessitated the mass evacuation of approximately 50,000 people, with the cities of Penco and Lirquen bearing the brunt of the displacement.

Security Minister Luis Cordero provided updated casualty and evacuation figures, highlighting the severity of the crisis in the area located roughly 500 kilometers south of the capital, Santiago.

The disaster has caused significant structural damage, with local media broadcasting footage of charred vehicles and destroyed homes in the affected municipalities.

This latest emergency recalls the tragic events of February 2024, when similar fires in the central part of the country resulted in 138 deaths, underscoring the persistent vulnerability of the region to extreme fire events.