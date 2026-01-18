‘Social Media Ban Continues’, Ugandan Government Says, Despite Internet Restoration

The Ugandan government has announced that restrictions on major social media platforms will remain in force, even as general internet connectivity is gradually restored across the nation.

Following the presidential election held on January 15, authorities have opted to keep applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X, and TikTok inaccessible to the public.

Okay News reports that the Uganda Communications Commission described the continued blockage as a temporary measure designed to safeguard public order and prevent potential misuse. The total internet blackout was initially imposed just prior to the polls, with officials citing the need to curb the spread of disinformation and incitement to violence during the sensitive electoral period.

While President Yoweri Museveni has been declared the winner of a seventh term with over 70% of the vote, the aftermath has been marked by tension. Opposition leaders have rejected the results as flawed, and scattered protests have erupted in the capital, Kampala, leading to clashes with security forces who have deployed tear gas in some areas.