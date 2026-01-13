New York Nurses Strike Enters Second Day, Demand Fair Pay and Safe Workloads

Thousands of nurses across New York City returned to the picket lines on Tuesday as a massive strike involving roughly 15,000 healthcare professionals entered its second day. The walkout affects some of the city’s most prominent private hospital systems, including NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, Montefiore Medical Center, and Mount Sinai.

The industrial action comes at a particularly critical time, as the city grapples with a severe flu season, raising concerns about the capacity of medical facilities to handle the surge in patients without their full nursing staff.

Okay News reports that the core dispute centers on staffing levels, a grievance that mirrors the tensions of the 2023 strike. Nurses are accusing the wealthy, non-profit medical centers of failing to commit to safe, manageable workload provisions that ensure patient safety and staff well-being. In contrast, hospital administrators argue that they have made significant strides in staffing over recent years and characterize the union’s current demands as prohibitively expensive for their operating budgets.

To mitigate the impact of the walkout, the affected hospitals have hired large numbers of temporary nurses to fill the resulting labor gaps. Despite the acrimony at the negotiating table, both union representatives and hospital management have issued public pleas urging New Yorkers not to avoid seeking necessary medical care during the strike. However, the operational strain is evident, with memories still fresh of the 2023 strike that forced ambulance diversions and patient transfers across the city.

In a show of political support, New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, joined the nurses on the picket line outside NewYork-Presbyterian on Monday. Standing alongside the striking workers, Mayor Mamdani publicly backed the union’s cause, praising the members for their resilience and asserting that they are fighting for “dignity, respect and the fair pay and treatment that they deserve” in a high-pressure profession.