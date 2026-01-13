US Delivers Critical Military Supplies to Nigeria to Bolster Security Operations

The United States has delivered a consignment of critical military supplies to security agencies in Abuja. This provision is intended to bolster the Nigeria’s ongoing internal security operations, as federal forces step up efforts to address rising instability and violent crime across multiple regions.lent crime across multiple regions.

Okay News reports that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed the delivery in an official statement released on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The command emphasized that the transfer of equipment is a tangible demonstration of the shared security partnership between Washington and Abuja, designed to enhance the operational capabilities of Nigerian partners on the front lines.

The timing of this support comes amid an upsurge in insecurity, particularly involving mass kidnappings and banditry that have unsettled communities. The supplies are expected to provide immediate logistical boosts to the security forces currently deployed to varying hotbeds of violence, aiding them in their mandate to restore law and order.

On Christmas Day, the US military launched targeted airstrikes against terrorist enclaves in North-West Nigeria, signaling a robust commitment to assisting Nigeria in neutralizing threats and stabilizing the West African region.