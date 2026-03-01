NGX Flags Eight Companies for Failing to Meet Minimum Free Float Requirements

Lagos, Nigeria – The Nigerian Exchange has moved against eight listed companies for breaching minimum free float requirements, underscoring tighter oversight of liquidity standards across the equities market. Free float represents the portion of a company’s issued shares available for public trading, and it supports efficient price discovery.

Okay News reports that the action was disclosed in a regulatory notice published in the Exchange’s latest X-Compliance Report by NGX Regulation Limited. The compliance monitoring revealed that the eight firms fell short of the required minimum free float thresholds under their respective listing segments. The shortfall can constrain liquidity in the affected stocks and create room for sharp price increases due to scarcity of tradable shares.

The affected companies include Champion Breweries Plc, which has a 16.98 percent free float valued at N24.6 billion and has until October 16, 2026 to restore compliance. UPDC Plc has a 4.89 percent free float deficiency valued at N4.8 billion and has updated its compliance timeline after its initial February 6 deadline elapsed. Prestige Assurance Plc has a 15.49 percent free float valued at N3.4 billion and has until August 20, 2027 to comply.

Rather than impose immediate penalties, the Exchange granted extended compliance windows requiring periodic progress updates. The action comes amid heightened scrutiny of market practices following recent enforcement measures, including the suspension of Zichis Agro-Allied Industry Plc over suspected price manipulation after the stock recorded about an 800 percent price increase within one month of listing. This free float compliance push aims to deepen transparency and strengthen investor confidence. Sustained focus on free float compliance will improve market liquidity and protect investor interests.