WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES — Kamala Harris, former Vice President of the United States, has accused Donald Trump, President of the United States, of steering the country toward what she described as an unwanted war with Iran, a major power in the Middle East.

In a statement published on Sunday via her account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Harris said the United States was being drawn into what she called a “regime-change war” that lacks public backing and threatens global stability.

“Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want,” she said, adding that U.S. service members were being placed in harm’s way “for the sake of Trump’s war of choice.”

Her remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns among international observers about the possibility of military escalation in a region already affected by long-standing security challenges.

Harris described the potential conflict as “a dangerous and unnecessary gamble with American lives” that could destabilize the Middle East and weaken the United States on the global stage. She argued that the administration’s posture reflects “recklessness dressed up as resolve,” rather than genuine strength.

While acknowledging that Iran poses a threat and must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, Harris maintained that military escalation is not the appropriate response. She also criticized Trump’s previous assertions that he had ended wars and dismantled Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying those claims were false.

Okay News reports that Harris expressed strong support for American troops currently deployed on hazardous missions abroad, emphasizing that they deserve leadership grounded in caution and discipline when making decisions about war and peace.

She further stressed the constitutional requirement that the president of the United States must obtain authorization from the United States Congress before entering into war. Even if such authorization were granted, she argued, military action in this case would remain unjustified and unwise.

Calling for legislative intervention, Harris urged Congress to exercise its full constitutional authority to prevent further escalation. She said Americans, U.S. allies, and members of the armed forces “deserve nothing less.”

The unfolding dispute highlights deep political divisions within the United States over foreign policy and the appropriate use of military force. It also underscores the broader global implications of any direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran, particularly at a time of shifting geopolitical alliances and regional instability.