Kebbi Governor Orders Probe After Fire Guts Quranic School in Birnin Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris has directed an immediate investigation into the fire outbreak that ravaged parts of Nurul Haqq Quranic and Arabic School in Birnin Kebbi.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, destroyed several hostels and classrooms within the school premises.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, the governor ordered the formation of a committee to uncover the cause of the blaze and recommend preventive measures.

According to the statement, Idris was driving past the area when he noticed thick smoke and stopped to investigate, prompting emergency services, including the Kebbi State Fire Service, to respond swiftly.

Okay News understands that more than 140 students were safely evacuated, with authorities confirming that no casualties were recorded.

Officials disclosed that gas cylinders kept in some of the students’ rooms may have worsened the intensity of the fire, which firefighters battled for hours before bringing under control. Affected students have since been moved to the school’s main branch as investigations begin.