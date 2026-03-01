Iraq Declares Three Days of Mourning Following Khamenei’s Death

Baghdad, Iraq – The government of Iraq has announced a three-day national mourning period after the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

The declaration was made on Sunday amid heightened regional tensions following recent military confrontations involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

In a statement, government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi expressed condolences to the Iranian people and the wider Muslim world, describing Khamenei’s death as the result of what he termed a “blatant act of aggression.”

The announcement comes as protests were reported in Baghdad, where demonstrators gathered near the fortified Green Zone.

The development marks a significant moment in Middle Eastern politics, with Khamenei having served for decades as Iran’s highest authority.

His death is expected to carry far-reaching political and security implications across the region, as governments assess the potential impact on stability and diplomatic relations.