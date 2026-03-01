At Least Nine Killed as Pro-Iran Protest Turns Deadly at US Consulate in Karachi

At least nine people have died following violent protests outside the United States consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, after demonstrations erupted over the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

The unrest broke out early Sunday as hundreds of pro-Iran protesters gathered near the diplomatic mission.

According to medical officials at Karachi’s Civil Hospital, nine bodies were received after security forces opened fire to disperse crowds attempting to storm the consulate on Mai Kolachi Road. Several others were injured in the confrontation.

Footage circulating online showed wounded individuals being carried away by bystanders as chaos unfolded near the heavily guarded compound.

Okay News understands that the violence in Karachi was part of wider protests across Pakistan. In Skardu, located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, demonstrators reportedly set a United Nations office building ablaze, though no casualties were confirmed there.

Smaller demonstrations were also recorded in Lahore and near the diplomatic enclave in Islamabad, as anger over Khamenei’s death continues to spark unrest beyond Iran’s borders.