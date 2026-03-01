Ex-Nasarawa Governorship Candidate David Ombugadu Resigns from PDP

Former governorship candidate and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Emmanuel Ombugadu, has formally resigned his membership from the party with immediate effect.

Okay News reports that Ombugadu expressed appreciation to the PDP for providing him the opportunity to serve both Nasarawa State and the country. He asked that his resignation be accepted as his formal withdrawal from the party’s membership.

In a letter dated February 28, 2026, and addressed to the Ward Chairman of the PDP in Ika Wangibi Ward, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Ombugadu said his decision followed consultations with his supporters.

He explained that ongoing internal conflicts and leadership struggles within the party created uncertainty about its direction, making it difficult for him to clearly define his political future.