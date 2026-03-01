Nigeria Gospel Singer Taiwo Adegbodu of Adegbodu Twins Dies

LAGOS, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Christian music community is in mourning following the death of gospel singer Taiwo Adegbodu, one half of the well known duo Adegbodu Twins.

His death was confirmed on Sunday, March 1, 2026, through a statement published on the duo’s official fan page on Facebook. The page is managed by their management team.

The message announcing his passing expressed deep grief. It read, “Taiwo, why will you leave your kids and me without notification? My heart is bleeding, Lord, how do you want me to cope without him? God why? This is too much for me to bear!”

Okay News reports that the announcement quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing reactions from fans, fellow musicians and members of the Christian community within and outside Nigeria.

Another prominent Nigerian gospel singer, Esther Igbekele, also confirmed the development in a post shared on her Instagram page. She uploaded a photograph of the late singer and wrote, “Erin wo, Ajanaku sun bi oke. Hard to bear. Goodnight, bro.”

As of the time of filing this report on Sunday morning, the cause of death had not been made public. No official statement had been released by the family detailing the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Taiwo Adegbodu and his twin brother, Kehinde Adegbodu, became widely known in the Yoruba language gospel music scene after the release of their debut album, Faratimi, which means Lean on Me, in 1999. The album helped establish their reputation as voices of spiritual encouragement within Nigeria’s vibrant Christian music industry.

Over the years, the twins built a loyal following with songs such as Shower Your Blessing, God Concert, Emi Mimo, Igbagbo Dun, Ma Beru and Adura Mi Gba. Their music combined Christian teachings with Yoruba cultural expressions, helping them reach audiences across southwestern Nigeria and among Yoruba speaking communities in the diaspora.

In recognition of their contribution to music and entertainment, the Governor of Osun State in southwestern Nigeria, Ademola Adeleke, appointed the twins as Special Advisers on Entertainment and Tourism. Osun State is one of Nigeria’s 36 states and is located in the country’s southwest region.

The news of Taiwo Adegbodu’s death comes just weeks after another Nigerian gospel singer, Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, died. Her passing was announced earlier this year in a statement shared on Instagram by fellow artiste Ayo Melody on behalf of her family. According to that statement, she died in a hospital in Lagos on Sunday, January 12, 2026.

The recent losses have left many within Nigeria’s gospel music community reflecting on the fragility of life and the legacy of artists who use music as a form of worship and social encouragement.

At the time of publication, funeral arrangements for Taiwo Adegbodu had not yet been announced. Fans and colleagues continue to share tributes, celebrating his life, ministry and decades of contribution to gospel music.