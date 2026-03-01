Lagos Begins 12-Week Traffic Diversion for Major Expressway Reconstruction in Nigeria

Lagos State, Nigeria – The Lagos State Government has announced a comprehensive traffic diversion plan ahead of the reconstruction of a key section of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, one of the busiest highways linking Nigeria’s commercial capital to neighbouring Ogun State and other parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, March 1, 2026, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the affected stretch runs between Super Bus-Stop and Ilepo Bus-Stop on the Lagos-bound carriageway. The reconstruction will be carried out by Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Works.

According to the government, construction work will begin on Saturday, March 7, 2026, and is scheduled to end on Saturday, May 30, 2026, spanning 12 weeks. During this period, the main carriageway from Super Bus-Stop to Ilepo Bus-Stop inbound to Lagos will be completely closed to vehicular traffic.

The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is a major transport corridor serving thousands of commuters daily, including residents travelling between Lagos and nearby communities such as Abeokuta and Sango in Ogun State. The closure is expected to significantly affect traffic flow along the route, particularly for motorists heading towards Oshodi, a central transport hub in Lagos.

To reduce disruption, the state government has outlined alternative routes for drivers approaching Lagos from Abeokuta or Sango Tollgate.

“Option 1- Motorists from Abeokuta/Sango Tollgate going to Lagos/Oshodi will be diverted to the BRT Corridor by Super Bus-Stop and exit the BRT Corridor by Pleasure Bus-Stop (Ilepo) to continue their journeys.

“Option 2- Motorists from Abeokuta/Sango Tollgate going to Lagos/Oshodi can also go through Ekoro Road to Old Otta Road through Alira Street to link Abeokuta Street to connect Pleasure Bus-Stop to continue their journeys.

“Option 3- Motorists from Abeokuta/Sango Tollgate going to Lagos/Oshodi can alternatively go through Abule Egba Underbridge to connect Agege to link their desired destinations

“For the construction period, motorists on the other side of the carriageway, (Abeokuta Bound) will have a through traffic,” the statement partly read.

Osiyemi explained that traffic on the opposite carriageway, which carries vehicles heading towards Abeokuta, will continue to move throughout the construction period. This is intended to ensure that not all movement along the corridor is halted.

To address possible vehicle breakdowns and reduce gridlock, the commissioner said emergency tow trucks will be stationed within the Bus Rapid Transit corridor to enable quick removal of stalled vehicles.

The state government urged motorists to remain patient, comply with traffic signs and cooperate with traffic management officials who will be deployed along the affected corridor. Officials say the reconstruction is part of broader efforts to improve road infrastructure and ease long-term congestion in Lagos, a city of more than 20 million people and a key economic centre in West Africa.

Okay News reports that the 12-week closure is expected to test traffic management systems in the area, particularly during peak commuting hours, but authorities insist that the diversion plan has been designed to minimise disruption while critical repairs are carried out.