Nigeria Airports Launch Cashless Access as International Travelers Face Delays

Lagos, Nigeria – Traffic congestion disrupted access to two of Nigeria’s busiest international airports after the country’s airport authority began full enforcement of a new cashless payment system.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the government agency responsible for managing Nigeria’s federal airports, urged motorists and passengers to remain patient following long queues at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, southwestern Nigeria, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

The congestion occurred on the first day of the nationwide Go Cashless programme, which eliminates cash payments at airport access gates, car parks, and executive lounges. The policy is part of a broader digital payments push by the federal government of Nigeria and aligns with reforms promoted by the Central Bank of Nigeria to reduce cash transactions across the country’s economy.

In a public statement shared on its official X social media platform on Sunday, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said many drivers attempted to register for their Go Cashless access cards at toll gates despite earlier notices encouraging early registration at designated offices.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria sincerely appreciates all motorists and airport users as the Go Cashless Programme officially comes into full operation today at MMIA and NAIA, in line with the Federal Government’s directive on cashless transactions.

“We acknowledge the traffic build-up experienced at the access gates today. Despite the wide publicity, notices, and repeated announcements issued ahead of the commencement date, a significant number of motorists opted to register for their Go Cashless cards at the gates this morning,” the statement read.

Okay News reports that the transition represents a significant operational shift for airport users, particularly commercial drivers and international passengers who must now obtain prepaid access cards before entry.

The authority described the delays as temporary and typical of major system changes. It said additional personnel had been deployed to manage traffic flow, more registration points had been opened, and on-ground coordination had been strengthened to ease congestion.

The Go Cashless initiative was first piloted in late 2025 in Lagos and Abuja in partnership with Paystack, a Nigerian financial technology company. According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the programme is designed to improve transaction speed, increase transparency, and reduce security risks linked to handling physical cash at airport facilities.

Airport access in Lagos and Abuja is critical to both domestic and international travel. Murtala Muhammed International Airport serves as Nigeria’s main international gateway, while Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport connects the capital to major global destinations. Any disruption at these hubs can affect passengers, airlines, airport workers, and businesses operating within the airport environment.

The authority advised motorists to obtain their Go Cashless cards at its commercial offices, access gates, or participating bank branches ahead of future visits to avoid further delays.

It also assured the public that operations are being closely monitored and that adjustments will continue in the coming days to stabilise traffic flow.

“We appeal for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work diligently to stabilise and streamline the process,” FAAN said, reiterating its commitment to providing a safe, efficient, and world-class airport experience.