NGX Lists Additional 3.16 Billion UBA Shares After Rights Issue

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has officially admitted an additional 3,156,869,665 ordinary shares of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) to its Daily Official List, effective Monday, January 12, 2026.

Okay News reports that the listing follows the successful conclusion of UBA’s recent rights issue, which offered shareholders one new ordinary share for every thirteen ordinary shares held at a price of N50.00 per share.

The NGX confirmed the formal admission in a letter dated January 12, 2026, addressed to UBA and signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head of the Issuer Regulation Department.

The letter stated: “Following the submission of all post-approval documents, please be informed that United Bank for Africa Plc’s Rights Issue of 3,156,869,665 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N50.00 per share on the basis of one new ordinary share for every thirteen ordinary shares held was formally listed on the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday, 12 January 2026.”

The new shares increase UBA’s total outstanding shares from 41,039,305,642 to 44,196,175,307 ordinary shares.

This substantial addition enhances the bank’s market capitalisation and is expected to significantly improve liquidity in the trading of UBA stock.

UBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Oliver Alawuba welcomed the confirmation, describing it as a clear demonstration of investor confidence in the bank’s financial strength, governance, and growth strategy.

“We welcome the formal confirmation from NGX on the listing of our rights issue shares. This successful transaction reflects strong investor confidence in UBA’s financial strength, governance, and growth strategy,” Alawuba said.

He added that the additional capital will further support UBA’s Pan-African and global expansion and enhance its capacity to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.

The rights issue raised N158 billion for UBA, which, when combined with the N239 billion raised in November 2024, has increased the bank’s total capital base to N513 billion.

This latest capital infusion ensures UBA’s qualifying capital comfortably surpasses the N500 billion minimum requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria for banks with international authorisation.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a major employer in the African financial sector, with over 25,000 employees across its operations and a customer base exceeding 45 million worldwide.

The bank operates in 20 African countries as well as in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates, providing a full range of retail, commercial, and institutional banking services.