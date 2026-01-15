NGX Surges N598 Billion as Bulls Dominate Trading Session

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a strong trading session on Wednesday, with total market capitalisation rising by N598 billion to close at N106.78 trillion.

Okay News reports that the increase represented a 0.56 per cent rise over the previous session, driven by renewed investor optimism and bargain-hunting across key equities.

A total of 752.4 million shares changed hands in 55,739 deals, generating a turnover of N29.62 billion. Compared with Tuesday’s session, this reflected a 33 per cent decline in volume and a 12 per cent drop in turnover, although the number of deals rose by 13 per cent, indicating sustained interest in select stocks despite slower overall activity.

Trading was broadly positive, with 131 equities participating. Forty-seven stocks closed higher, while twenty-eight ended lower, underscoring a bullish undertone.

Academy Press topped the gainers’ table, surging 10 per cent to close at N8.25 per share. NCR Nigeria followed with a 9.98 per cent increase, Tripple Gee and Co rose 9.95 per cent, and Tantalizers gained 9.93 per cent.

On the losers’ side, May and Baker Nigeria led the decliners, shedding 9.79 per cent to close at N28.55 per share. Coronation Insurance declined 6.76 per cent, Livestock Feeds lost 6.67 per cent, and PZ Cussons fell 6.52 per cent.

Access Holdings recorded the highest volume of trading, with over 53.41 million shares exchanged for a total value of N1.24 billion. Lasaco Assurance followed with 39 million shares traded for N100.2 million, while Veritas Kapital Assurance and Tantalizers also featured prominently among the most actively traded stocks.

By value, Aradel Holdings led transactions with shares worth N8.99 billion traded during the session. Seplat came second with N4.02 billion, followed by MTN Nigeria (N1.64 billion), Zenith Bank (N1.25 billion), and Access Holdings (N1.24 billion).

Analysts attributed the market’s gains to bargain-hunting and renewed confidence in blue-chip stocks, particularly in the consumer and technology sectors, which drove the rally.

They noted that while capitalisation rose significantly, the decline in volume and turnover reflects a cautious approach among some investors. The increase in deals suggests smaller investors and traders are selectively participating, seeking opportunities in stocks perceived to offer stable returns.

Consumer-focused companies were among the top beneficiaries, with Academy Press, Tripple Gee, and Tantalizers leading gains, reflecting investor appetite for equities with consistent earnings potential.

Financial and insurance stocks showed mixed performance, with May and Baker, Wapic, and Livestock Feeds lagging, indicating sector-specific pressures despite the broader market rally.

The NGX’s strong performance reinforces its position as one of the region’s most resilient equity markets, with market capitalisation now firmly above N106 trillion, signalling continued investor confidence despite macroeconomic headwinds.