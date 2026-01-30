Niger State Lifts Partial Ban on Motorcycles and Tricycles

The Niger State Government has approved the complete lifting of restrictions on motorcycles and tricycles in Minna, allowing movement between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

This decision ends a nine-month ban that was originally imposed on April 22, 2025, to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety.

Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, said the move follows a comprehensive review of the security situation in Minna and the recommendations of the State Security Committee.

He noted that the initial ban had successfully met its objectives and that the current security improvements justified the lifting of restrictions. Usman also commended the cooperation of residents and the professionalism of security agencies during the ban period.

The SSG urged motorcycle and tricycle operators, as well as the public, to continue conducting their activities responsibly and in compliance with traffic and safety regulations. The government assured citizens that it will maintain close monitoring of security developments to sustain peace in the metropolis.