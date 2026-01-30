Military Denies Claims That IPOB Commander ‘Gentle the Yahoo’ Has Returned

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed a viral video in which Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, known as Gentle the Yahoo, allegedly claimed he was alive and had returned.

The military, through Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, said on Friday, January 30, 2026, that the video may have been artificially generated using AI.

Gentle the Yahoo, a notorious IPOB commander linked to the Eastern Security Network (ESN), was reportedly captured in October 2025 during Operation UDO KA.

He had been linked to attacks in Okigwe Local Government Area, Imo State, including the deaths of three of his fighters. In the circulated video, he claimed he was poisoned while in government custody and issued warnings to the governors of Imo and Anambra States.

Major General Onoja warned that, given the prevalence of AI and social media, such videos could be created to destabilize society. He assured that the military would investigate the claims further and work with relevant security agencies to contain any threats to national security, reaffirming the armed forces’ commitment to maintaining peace across the country.