Nigeria Approves Alphanumeric Digital Postcode System to Boost E-Commerce, Logistics

Abuja, Nigeria – The Federal Executive Council has approved the implementation of a GIS-enabled alphanumeric digital postcode system aimed at modernising Nigeria’s national addressing framework, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy has announced.

Okay News reports that Bosun Tijani disclosed the approval in a post on X on Tuesday, stating that the new system will be developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Postal Service. The modern, geospatially intelligent addressing system is designed to improve accuracy nationwide and enable faster, more reliable mail and parcel processing.

Beyond strengthening postal operations, the Digital Postcode System will support better national planning, improved emergency response, more efficient logistics and e-commerce, and enhanced delivery of government services. Tijani described foundational infrastructure such as a digital addressing framework as critical for connecting people, businesses, and public services as Nigeria’s digital economy expands.

Nigeria has long operated a standard numeric postal code system, like 100001 for Lagos Island, which has existed for decades but suffers limitations with many locations lacking clearly defined street names or house numbers. The GIS-enabled alphanumeric code gives each property a precise digital location, making mail delivery and logistics far more efficient while supporting digital services that rely on accurate location data.

NIPOST has been actively transforming itself into a more digital institution, recently securing renewed International Money Transfer Operator and Super Agent licenses to enable cross-border remittances. It also partnered with Paystack and other firms to launch a digital payment solution for inbound parcels, integrating customs payments, real-time tracking, and door-to-door delivery. This digital postcode approval represents another step toward building an enabling environment for a modern, globally competitive digital economy.