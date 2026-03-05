Nigeria to Launch National Single Window Trade Platform on March 27

Nigeria will launch the highly anticipated National Single Window platform on March 27, a move the Chief of Staff to the President described as a monumental step toward transforming the country’s trade ecosystem.

Okay News reports that Femi Gbajabiamila made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ meeting at the State House in Abuja attended by ministers, heads of agencies, and key government officials. The platform is designed to simplify and promote ease of import and export trade across Nigeria by integrating all trade-related agencies on a single digital portal.

Gbajabiamila explained that the initiative, first introduced by President Bola Tinubu nearly two years ago, represents a major fiscal reform aimed at improving trade efficiency and strengthening Nigeria’s global competitiveness. He commended the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Revenue Service, the Nigeria Customs Service, and other participating agencies for their dedication in advancing the project.

The first phase will enable online processing of import permits and electronic submission of cargo manifests, with documents shared across relevant agencies without duplication. A centralised risk management system will also be introduced to enhance regulatory oversight. Nationwide training for users is currently ongoing, with pilot testing scheduled ahead of the launch.

President Tinubu inaugurated a committee for the project in April 2024 and directed that the digital trade platform be fully operational by the first quarter of 2026. Paperless trade alone is projected to generate annual economic benefits of about $2.7 billion (approximately N4.2 trillion) for Nigeria.

Countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Kenya, and Saudi Arabia have already recorded major improvements in trade efficiency after implementing similar single window systems. This trade platform launch represents a flagship digital trade facilitation programme aimed at reducing port delays, eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks, and attracting investment.