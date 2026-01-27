Nigeria Customs Service Achieves Record N7.28 Trillion Revenue In 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a historic revenue collection of N7.281 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year. This figure represents one of the strongest financial performances for the agency, which serves as a primary non-oil revenue generator for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Okay News reports that the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, disclosed the figures during the 2026 World Customs Day celebration held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city. The total revenue collected exceeded the government’s approved annual target of N6.584 trillion by N697 billion. This performance reflects a positive variance of more than 10 per cent above the initial budget expectations.

Strategic Reforms Drive Revenue Growth

The 2025 revenue total of N7.281 trillion indicates a significant 19 per cent year-on-year increase compared to the N6.1 trillion collected in 2024. Bashir Adeniyi, the head of the NCS, attributed this surge to structural and operational reforms rather than aggressive enforcement tactics. He emphasized that the agency focused on the deployment of technology, better data utilization, and digital tools to streamline operations at Nigeria’s ports and borders.

The Comptroller-General noted that these gains were achieved through improved compliance from importers and exporters. The NCS, which is responsible for trade facilitation and the suppression of smuggling, managed to increase its collection without stifling legitimate commercial activities. Adeniyi stated that the figures serve as tangible evidence that the current reform agenda is delivering concrete results for the nation’s financial health.

Balancing Trade Facilitation And Border Security

Beyond revenue collection, the NCS highlighted its commitment to trade facilitation under various regional and global agreements. This includes the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), an ambitious trade pact aimed at creating a single market for goods and services across 55 African nations. By deepening collaboration with the private sector, the service successfully balanced its mandate to generate income with the need to ensure the smooth flow of goods.

The agency plans to continue its modernization efforts into 2026 to further enhance border security and trade efficiency. Bashir Adeniyi maintained that disciplined enforcement and enhanced stakeholder engagement would remain central to the agency’s strategy for the new fiscal year.