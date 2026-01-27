Nigerian Army Troops Free 11 Abducted People After Night Patrol In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria’s land force, have rescued 11 people who were kidnapped in Kachia Local Government Area, a council area in Kaduna State in northwestern Nigeria, after an overnight operation along the Kaduna to Abuja highway, a major route linking Kaduna to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

A military source said the rescue happened on Monday night, 26 January 2026, after soldiers at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Doka spotted suspicious movement using a long-range closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance camera installed in the area. Okay News reports that the troops noticed armed men moving through nearby bush paths along the Gidan Duna to Amale axis while escorting kidnapped victims, and they immediately moved out to pursue them.

The source said the armed men ran into the bush and abandoned the captives when they noticed the approaching soldiers, vehicles, and motorcycles.

According to the source, the troops first secured the area and fired probing shots to prevent any possible counterattack, but there was no further contact.

The rescued group included five adult males, three adult females, and three children, the source added.

The victims told the soldiers that they were taken from Gada Mallam Maman community in Kachia Local Government Area on Sunday, 26 October 2025.

After the operation, the rescued people were transported back to their community, where they were reunited with their families.

The military source said the Nigerian Army would continue operations aimed at weakening criminal groups and improving safety for residents and travellers along major roads and nearby communities.

Kaduna State has faced repeated security challenges in recent years, including kidnappings in rural areas and on key highways, and the authorities often say patrols and surveillance are being strengthened to reduce attacks.