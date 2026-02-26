Nigeria Film Star Eniola Badmus Threatens Legal Action over Online Prostitution Claims

LAGOS, Nigeria — Eniola Badmus, a well-known figure in Nigeria’s film industry and a presidential appointee in the country’s federal legislature, has threatened to take legal action against a social media user who accused her of operating a prostitution ring within the entertainment and political space.

Badmus is a leading actress in Nollywood, Nigeria’s multibillion-dollar film industry, and currently serves as Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearings. The Speaker heads Nigeria’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the National Assembly, which makes federal laws for the country of more than 200 million people.

The controversy began on Thursday, February 26, 2026, when an X user identified as #Femzydr1 published a post alleging that the actress had been acting as a private intermediary who linked young women to senior film executives and Nigerian politicians. The post further claimed that her political appointment was a reward for facilitating such connections.

In the post, the user wrote, “Popular Yoruba Actress Eniola Badmus is reportedly a private pimp in Nigeria and in the movie industry, linking young girls up with top directors, movie executives, and Nigerian politicians. She surely gained entry into the political scene through this network, and many young girls have been exploited & used for different purposes by politicians through her connections.”

The allegation quickly gained attention online, prompting a swift response from Badmus through her verified X account.

“This is the attention you’ve been craving for, so let’s get into it. This is a false accusation and the authorities will step in. Let it be known that we do not forgive in this zone,” she wrote.

Okay News reports that this is not the first time the actress has faced such accusations on social media. In 2023, a TikTok user named Nwakaego Okoye posted a viral video describing Badmus as a “professional pimp” who allegedly connected young women, particularly those who had undergone cosmetic surgery, with high-ranking politicians across Nigeria.

The matter led to criminal proceedings before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos, a division of Nigeria’s federal judiciary that handles serious civil and criminal cases. The court found the TikTok user guilty and sentenced her to three years in prison. However, she was given the option to pay a fine of ₦150,000 (about $100) instead of serving jail time.

The earlier ruling underscored the legal risks associated with making unverified and defamatory claims on social media platforms in Nigeria, where cybercrime and defamation laws are actively enforced.

In the current case, the X user later issued a public apology to the actress.

“I sincerely apologize to Ms. Eniola Badmus, her family, friends, fans, and everyone affected by my recent tweet. The post accusing her of exploitation, linking young girls to movie and political figures, and pimping was wrong, irresponsible, and made without evidence. I deeply regret spreading such damaging and false information,” the user wrote.

The latest incident highlights the growing tension between public figures and anonymous social media users in Nigeria, where allegations can spread rapidly online and cause reputational harm within hours.

For Badmus, the matter is both personal and professional. As a public office holder within Nigeria’s federal legislature and a prominent actress, her reputation carries implications for both the entertainment industry and political circles.

It remains unclear whether formal legal proceedings will be initiated in this latest case. However, her statement indicates that she is prepared to involve law enforcement authorities if necessary.

The situation also raises broader questions about accountability on digital platforms and the balance between freedom of expression and protection from defamation in Africa’s most populous country.