Nigeria Plans To Use Its Gas To Help Africa Grow And Create Jobs

The head of Nigeria’s state oil company, NNPC, has announced a major plan to use the country’s large natural gas resources to boost economic growth across Africa.

Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari said Nigeria will invest $60 billion to increase its oil and gas production, with a goal of producing 3 million barrels of oil per day by 2030.

Okay News reports that the plan was shared at a major energy conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Ojulari explained that while Africa has many energy resources, over 600 million people on the continent still lack electricity. He said Nigeria’s gas can be used to provide power, create jobs in factories, and help other countries develop.

The company is working on several big pipeline projects across Nigeria to move gas to different regions. These projects are meant to provide a steady fuel supply for industries and power plants. This effort is part of a larger move to use gas more within the country, which includes new deals to supply gas to large industrial plants like the Dangote Refinery.

The NNPC boss said the company’s role is not just about business, but also about helping to bring stability and prosperity. This large investment plan shows Nigeria’s aim to become a leading energy provider for Africa, using its resources to tackle the continent’s need for more accessible and reliable power.