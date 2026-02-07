Nigeria Reopens Tsamiya Border In Kebbi For Trade, Customs Chief Sets Strict Rules

Nigeria’s Federal Government has approved the reopening of the Tsamiya land border in Kebbi State, a northwestern state in Nigeria, for regional trade, the head of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi, has said.

Okay News reports that Adeniyi made the announcement on Saturday, 7 February 2026, during an interactive meeting with trade stakeholders in Kebbi State, including exporters, transporters, and onion traders.

He said the government understood the hardship caused by the long restrictions on cross-border movement and added that the issue had involved high-level discussions among diplomatic, security, and customs authorities in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

“We are not unconcerned about what is happening. Behind the scenes, all stakeholders have been working round the clock to resolve these challenges,” Adeniyi said.

The customs chief said Nigeria recently hosted a delegation from the Niger Republic Customs Service and the Niger Chamber of Commerce in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, as part of efforts to address delays affecting trade along the corridor.

He said the decision to reopen the Tsamiya route followed political backing from Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and cooperation from neighbouring governments.

“I am happy to convey the approval of Mr President to all stakeholders that the Tsamiya border will now be reopened for services,” Adeniyi said.

Adeniyi said the reopening would operate under clearly defined security and compliance rules to prevent abuse by criminals and other violent groups.

“There are criminals and non-state actors who may want to take advantage of trade routes. We must facilitate trade without compromising national security,” he warned.

He also said customs would introduce information and communications technology (ICT) systems that connect with customs administrations in Benin Republic, a West African country also known as Benin, and Niger Republic, a landlocked West African country, to improve declarations, monitoring, and transparency.

The Comptroller-General warned operators against diverting goods away from the approved route, saying enforcement would be strict.

“Any truck found outside the approved transit corridor will be seized,” he said.

He added that customs had taken action in past cases, including prosecution of operators and suspension of officers, and said the service would pursue criminal action when necessary.

Adeniyi also called for improved development in border communities, arguing that inclusion and shared benefits would strengthen cooperation and security.

“Border communities must feel the impact of the prosperity passing through their areas. That sense of belonging strengthens national security,” he said.

He praised Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris for focusing on border communities, describing him as people-friendly and security-conscious.

The governor, Nasir Idris, welcomed the approval and said the state government would work with customs and other security agencies in the state to support safe trade operations.

He also said his administration would support the families of customs officers who were killed, following the procedures already set out by the state government.

A senior officer speaking for the Benin Republic Customs Service praised Nigeria for reopening the corridor and said his country would continue to work with Nigerian customs to keep trade safe and properly regulated.

Stakeholders at the session described the move as a boost for non-oil exports and regional commerce.

The president of the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), Isa Aliyu, said the Tsamiya corridor was important for onion farmers and traders because onions spoil quickly.

“Onion is highly perishable. Every hour of delay translates to losses. Closure pushes trade to illegal routes, weakens regulation and reduces government revenue,” he said.

Aliyu said reopening the corridor could support President Tinubu’s plan to expand the economy beyond oil, increase gross domestic product (GDP), improve internally generated revenue (IGR) in onion-producing states, create jobs, and help authorities collect better trade data.

Another stakeholder, Abubakar Bello, urged the Federal Government to reopen more land borders to expand revenue and reduce trade pressure on limited routes.

In a closing remark, Ahmad Bello, representing the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), said the office would work with registered agents to ensure smooth operations going forward.

With approval now granted, stakeholders said they expect regulated activity at Tsamiya to restore confidence, protect farmers, improve revenue collection, and strengthen Nigeria’s role in regional trade.