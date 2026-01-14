Nigerian Army Establishes New Training Depot in Ebonyi

The Nigerian Army has officially laid the foundation for a new training depot in Amasiri-Edda, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, marking a significant expansion of its training infrastructure to the South-East region. This new facility becomes only the third Nigerian Army depot in the country, joining the historic depot in Zaria (established in 1924) and the recently established depot in Osogbo (2025).

In a statement on Wednesday signed and made available to Okay News by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, it was revealed that the groundbreaking ceremony featured the formal handover of land documents by the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, to the military. The documents were received on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General VU Okoro, followed by the symbolic laying of foundation blocks.

Representing the COAS at the event, the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General Olatunji Fadairo, commended the government and people of Ebonyi State for their cooperation. He noted that the establishment of the depot aligns with the President’s vision to ensure the equitable distribution of military infrastructure and foster inclusive national representation within the Armed Forces.

Major General Fadairo emphasized that the new depot is strategically positioned to provide increased opportunities for youths in the South-East to enlist in the Nigerian Army. He urged the region to leverage this development by actively filling their recruitment quotas, stressing that equal opportunities remain available to all states of the Federation.

The NA Training Depot, Amasiri-Edda, would serve as a catalyst for stability, development, and strengthened civil-military relations in the region,

Fadairo stated, reiterating that contemporary security challenges require sustained collaboration between the military and host communities.