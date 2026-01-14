Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Son, Maximilian, Joins Ajax on Loan from AC Milan

Ajax has officially confirmed the signing of 19-year-old forward Maximilian Ibrahimovic, the eldest son of legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on an initial loan deal from AC Milan. The move sees the teenager following in his father’s footsteps to the Dutch giants, where Zlatan first rose to global prominence.

Okay News reports that the deal, which materialized rapidly over the last few days, will keep Maximilian in Amsterdam until the end of the current season and includes an option for Ajax to make the transfer permanent. Before the move, the young forward had been impressing with Milan Futuro, tallying five goals and four assists this season.

Ajax’s Director of Football, Marijn Beuker, explained the club’s strategy for their new signing, noting that Maximilian will initially integrate with the Ajax U23 squad while regularly training with the first team to adjust to the intensity of top-flight football.

“We are very pleased with the arrival of Maximilian,” Beuker said in an official statement. “He is a talented forward with a good sense of positioning in and around the penalty area, and he has strong goal-oriented finishing. He is skilful with his dribbling and, above all, has a great winner’s mentality and training attitude.”

Maximilian originally joined the AC Milan youth system from Hammarby IF in 2022, shortly after his father celebrated a Serie A title with the Rossoneri. His progression from the Primavera side to Milan Futuro has now culminated in this high-profile switch to the Eredivisie, where he aims to carve out his own legacy at the club that helped launch his father’s career.