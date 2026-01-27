Nigerian Military Counters Lucky Udu’s Claims of Soldier Neglect

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has issued a strong rebuttal against a viral social media video alleging that the military has abandoned or neglected personnel who sustained injuries during active combat. In a detailed statement, the military high command clarified that the welfare of its personnel remains a fundamental priority and that the allegations circulating online do not reflect the reality of the support systems currently in place.

Okay News reports that the response was triggered by a video produced by Lucky Udu Studio, which suggested a lack of institutional care for those wounded in the line of duty. The DHQ characterized these claims as unfair insinuations, maintaining that every soldier injured during operations is entitled to comprehensive medical attention under established military policies, which cover both local treatment and advanced care abroad.

According to the military authorities, wounded personnel are treated within an extensive network of military hospitals and, when necessary, are referred to specialized civilian facilities at the government’s expense. This medical framework is designed to handle everything from initial emergency evacuations and complex surgeries to long-term rehabilitation and the provision of prosthetics for those who have lost limbs.

Beyond immediate medical intervention, the DHQ emphasized that there are structured welfare programs for soldiers whose injuries prevent them from returning to active service. These individuals undergo a formal medical boarding process that ensures they receive their pensions, gratuities, and other statutory benefits. Furthermore, the military stated that the families of fallen heroes are provided with insurance payouts and educational support for their children to ensure they are not left stranded.

The statement also highlighted Nigeria’s active participation in the Invictus Games as a testament to its commitment to the recovery and social reintegration of wounded servicemen through sports. The military pointed out that the very soldiers featured in the controversial video serve as living witnesses to the rehabilitation efforts of the Armed Forces, as they continue to receive support despite the life-altering nature of their injuries.

While acknowledging that large institutions always have room for improvement, the Defence Headquarters warned that unsubstantiated generalizations about institutional neglect could severely damage the morale of current troops. The authorities noted that such negative narratives might also discourage young Nigerians from pursuing careers in the military, ultimately impacting the nation’s ability to defend its borders and protect its citizens.