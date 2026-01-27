Super Eagles Captain Wilfred Ndidi Loses Father in Fatal Delta Road Accident

The Nigerian football community has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of Sunday Ndidi, the father of Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi. The elder Ndidi, a retired military officer, reportedly lost his life on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, after being involved in a severe traffic collision in the Umunede area of Delta State.

Okay News reports that shortly after the crash, the victim was rushed to a medical facility in Agbor for emergency treatment. Despite efforts to stabilize his condition, he was unfortunately confirmed dead by medical personnel. The news has sparked a wave of tributes from fans and colleagues across the globe, as the elder Ndidi was widely respected for his service and his role in supporting his son’s illustrious career.

Wilfred Ndidi’s current club, the Turkish side Beşiktaş, was among the first to officially confirm the heartbreaking news. In a solemn statement released via their social media channels, the club expressed their deep sadness over the loss, offering prayers and condolences to the midfielder and his family during this incredibly difficult period.

This personal tragedy comes just months after one of the high points of Ndidi’s international career. During the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the midfielder captained the national team to a bronze-medal finish. A particularly poignant moment from that tournament was his first international goal against Tunisia, which he publicly dedicated to his father.

In interviews following that match, Ndidi shared how his father’s admiration for Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo had inspired his goal celebration. He noted that his father frequently spoke about the iconic striker, and the tribute was a spontaneous gesture of love and respect for the man who had been his biggest supporter throughout his journey from amateur football to the global stage.

As the Super Eagles captain prepares to travel home to make funeral arrangements, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and several of his teammates have sent messages of solidarity. The loss marks a somber moment for the Ndidi family, as they navigate the passing of a patriarch who was not only a dedicated father but also a veteran who served his country with honor.