Nigerian Pentecostal Body Mourns Ron Kenoly, Hails His Global Worship Legacy

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), a leading umbrella group for Pentecostal and Charismatic churches in Nigeria, a West African nation, has paid tribute to renowned American gospel singer and worship leader Ron Kenoly, who died at the age of 81.

Okay News reports that news of his death was confirmed on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, leading to tributes from gospel music circles, church leaders, and Christian worshippers in different parts of the world.

In a message shared on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, the President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, a Nigerian Christian leader, described Kenoly as “a true worshipper who gave his life to the glory of God.”

He said Kenoly was known for deep devotion to Christian teaching and a worship ministry that touched many people, adding that his songs and public worship sessions helped strengthen faith in churches across nations.

Wale-Oke also recalled that the singer visited Nigeria several times, and that the fellowship hosted him on different occasions both in Nigeria and abroad, where he ministered through music and teaching to Christian audiences.

The PFN president expressed condolences to Kenoly’s family and prayed for comfort and strength for them during the period of mourning.

He ended his reflection with a Bible passage, saying: “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord… that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them,” quoting Revelation 14:13.

Kenoly was born on Wednesday, 6 December 1944, in Coffeyville, Kansas, a city in the central United States. He rose to international recognition in the late 20th century, becoming widely known for live worship recordings and for helping shape modern praise and worship music used in many churches today.

His ministry reached beyond the United States into congregations across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, where many worship teams adopted his songs for church services and large worship gatherings.

Over his career, he released more than 20 albums, including Jesus Is Alive (1991), Ancient of Days (1992), God Is Able (1994), Sing Out With One Voice (1995), Welcome Home (1996), and High Places: The Best of Ron Kenoly.

He was also known for energetic performances that often featured choir backing and congregational participation, a style that encouraged collective worship and became influential among many worship leaders.

Beyond music, Kenoly served as a pastor and worship leader and was associated with Jubilee Christian Centre in San Jose, California, a major city in the western United States. He also appeared at international worship conferences, seminars, and church events over the years.