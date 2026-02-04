Nigerian Socialite Accused Of Orchestrating $2.5 Million Romance Scam By Posing As Dubai Crown Prince

A Nigerian socialite, Nzube Henry Ikeji, has been accused of masterminding an elaborate romance and investment fraud scheme in which he allegedly impersonated the Crown Prince of Dubai, defrauding a Romanian businesswoman of over $2.5 million.

The allegations, detailed in an investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), reveal a complex scam where the perpetrator used a fake LinkedIn profile to initiate contact, expressing interest in a humanitarian project to build trust.

Okay News reports that the victim, identified as Laura, was convinced to meet the fake prince’s “financial manager” in London to set up a bank account, where she was shown a cloned account displaying a false balance exceeding £200,000.

The scheme unraveled after the perpetrators reportedly fell out over sharing the proceeds, leading two accomplices to contact Laura directly and identify Ikeji as the architect of the fraud, with UK police identifying the alleged money manager as Martins Abhulimhen.

Following the disclosure, Laura sought assistance from UK authorities, who traced some of the stolen funds transferred from a UK account to one in Nigeria linked to Ikeji. OCCRP journalists later located Ikeji at a residence in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, where he denied knowing the victim and directed questions to his lawyer. The case highlights a pattern of sophisticated cross-border scams, similar to a 2025 U.S. case involving a Nigerian national charged in a $2.5 million romance fraud network.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has expanded its probe into a broader crypto romance scam ring believed to have caused up to $5 million in losses, with U.S. prosecutors seeking to seize nearly $5 million from suspicious cryptocurrency wallets. This incident underscores the global challenge of combating elaborate online fraud schemes that exploit emotional manipulation and fabricated financial opportunities.