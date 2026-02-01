Nigerian Star Ademola Lookman Set for Big Move to Atletico Madrid

Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid have successfully reached an agreement to sign Nigerian international striker Ademola Lookman from Italian club Atalanta. The move marks a significant addition for the La Liga side during the current winter transfer window as they look to bolster their attacking options for the remainder of the season.

The deal was finalized following intense negotiations that saw Atletico Madrid overtake other interested parties in the race for the Super Eagles forward. Okay News reports that the transfer fee is structured as a guaranteed €35 million payment to Atalanta, with an additional €5 million included in the package as performance-based bonuses.

This high-profile acquisition comes as a direct response to the recent departure of Giacomo Raspadori, who left Madrid earlier in this transfer window. The management of Los Colchoneros, led by head coach Diego Simeone, identified Lookman as the ideal candidate to fill the void left in their forward line and add more versatility to the squad.

Before settling on the move to Spain, Lookman was heavily linked with a transfer to Turkish club Fenerbahce, who had previously been in pole position to secure his signature. However, the Nigerian attacker expressed a clear preference for the Spanish top flight, leading Atletico to move swiftly to hijack the deal by matching the financial terms and offering an improved personal contract.

Lookman’s move follows a period of impressive individual form, particularly on the international stage. He recently played a starring role for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where his three goals and four assists were instrumental in helping the Super Eagles secure a third-place finish in the tournament.

The transfer is now in its final stages, with the player expected to travel to the Spanish capital for his formal medical examination and the signing of a long-term contract. With the agreement between all parties now firmly in place, Lookman is set to begin a new chapter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid pursues its domestic and European ambitions.