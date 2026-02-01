Transcorp Hotels Plc Nears N100 Billion Revenue Threshold With Record Financial Performance

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Nigerian conglomerate Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), posted a historic revenue of N97.04 billion for the 2025 financial year, surging 38% year-on-year and pushing the company to the brink of the N100 billion revenue milestone.

The impressive performance, driven by robust demand across room bookings, conferences, and food services, was accompanied by a 49% jump in gross profit, underscoring significant operational efficiency and margin expansion for the leading Nigerian hotel group.

Okay News reports that the company’s gross profit margin expanded to 77% from 71% in the prior year, supported by higher volumes and effective cost management. Profit before tax climbed 45% to N32.82 billion, while profit after tax increased by 47% to N21.85 billion, with basic earnings per share improving to N2.14 from N1.46 in the 2024 financial year.

Board Chair of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dr. (Mrs.) Awele V. Elumelu, expressed delight at the performance, stating the company has continued to strengthen its foundation under the leadership of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Uzoamaka Oshogwe.

Dr. Elumelu, who is the wife of billionaire businessman and Transcorp Chairman Tony Elumelu, highlighted the 14% growth in total assets to N159.91 billion and an 18% rise in equity to N95.23 billion as indicators of the company’s positioning for future growth and long-term value creation.

Managing Director and CEO, Mrs. Uzoamaka Oshogwe, described the full-year 2025 results as a major milestone, attributing the success to disciplined operational efficiency, strong cost management, and the commitment of the company’s team.

She revealed that retained earnings rose sharply to approximately N77.53 billion, strengthening financial resilience, and emphasized ongoing investments in transformative infrastructure like the 5,000-seat Transcorp Centre in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, to position the country as a premier global convening destination.

Looking ahead, the company stated it will continue leveraging innovation and technology to strengthen its brand and redefine hospitality standards across Africa, building on its current momentum to achieve sustainable growth and solidify its market leadership. Transcorp Hotels Plc, with a market capitalization of about N1.75 trillion, remains a pivotal player in the hospitality sector of Africa’s largest economy.