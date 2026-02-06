Nigeria’s All-Share Index (ASI), the primary benchmark for the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the country’s main stock market, surged by 1,722.1 points to close at 171,727.5, marking the first time it has exceeded the 171,000 level.

This 1.01% rise from the prior close of 170,005.4 was fueled by increased trading activity, with volume climbing to 953 million shares from 712.9 million.

Market capitalization, representing the total value of listed companies, advanced to N110.2 trillion from N109.1 trillion, highlighting robust buying interest, particularly in Presco Plc, which topped traded value at N11.2 billion on Customs Street, the historic name for the Lagos financial district in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy with over 200 million people.

Okay News reports that the daily gain elevated the ASI’s year-to-date performance to 10.36%, maintaining a firm stance above the 170,000 and 171,000 benchmarks.

On the gainers’ list, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) advanced 10.00% to N136.40, Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc (DeaP Cap) rose 10.00% to N6.82, and Omatek Ventures Plc increased 10.00% to N2.64.

Zichis Nigeria Plc gained 9.98% to N6.72, while Austinlaz & Company Plc climbed 9.98% to N5.40.

Among decliners, The Initiates Plc (TIP) dropped 9.74% to N19.45, DAAR Communications Plc fell 7.32% to N1.90, United Capital Plc (UCAP) declined 6.55% to N18.55, Wapic Insurance Plc decreased 5.71% to N3.30, and First Holding Company Plc (FirstHoldCo) slipped 5.53% to N47.00.

Fidelity Bank Plc led trading volume with 92.3 million shares, followed by Chams Holding Company Plc (CHAMS) at 69.2 million, DeaP Cap at 59.06 million, Access Holdings Plc at 57.2 million, and Tantalizers Plc at 48.5 million.

By value, Presco dominated with N11.2 billion, ahead of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTNN) at N3.5 billion, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) at N3.1 billion, Aradel Holdings Plc at N2.7 billion, and Zenith Bank Plc at N2.3 billion.

Performance In Key Stock Categories

In the Stocks Worth Over One Trillion (SWOOTs) category, which includes companies valued over N1 trillion, sentiment was positive: Aradel rose 5.88%, Dangote Cement Plc advanced 3.03%, Transcorp Hotels Plc gained 2.11%, MTNN increased 1.66%, and Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Holcim, added 1.21%.

Within the First-Tier Banks (FUGAZ) group, comprising major Nigerian banks, Zenith Bank gained 0.54%, GTCO rose 0.25%, and Access Holdings closed unchanged.

However, FirstHoldCo declined 5.53%, and United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) slipped 0.11%.

The ASI’s breakthrough above 171,000 points indicates strong bullish momentum and a resurgence in investor confidence following a stretch of subdued activity.

Large-cap stocks such as Aradel, Dangote Cement, MTNN, Zenith Bank, and GTCO were instrumental in the rally, demonstrating that blue-chip companies are propelling the market forward.

For global investors, this upward trajectory offers potential in large-cap and resilient sectors, though careful selection is advised given persistent market volatility in Nigeria’s exchange.

The 1.02% daily increase underscores returning optimism, which may drive the ASI further beyond 171,000 if major stocks maintain their strength.