Nigeria’s Bee Farmers Seek N36 Billion Investment To Boost Commercial Honey Production

Industry experts have stated that Nigeria requires an investment of approximately N36 billion to scale its honey and apiculture sector to a viable commercial level.

The Africa Director-General of the Youth for Agricultural Initiatives (YFAI), Mr. Niyi Adeyemo, made the declaration in Lagos, highlighting that while awareness and participation in beekeeping have grown, a severe lack of structured finance has prevented the industry from achieving large-scale production.

Okay News reports that Adeyemo explained the substantial funding is needed to develop critical infrastructure, establish queen bee rearing programs, and create “bee villages”—secure estates dedicated to efficient, large-scale beekeeping.

He emphasized that commercial banks and investors are hesitant without clear financial models and return timelines, proposing that if each state dedicated about N1 billion to apiculture, the collective N36 billion investment would have a transformative, multi-sector impact on productivity and job creation.

The expansion of commercial beekeeping is crucial not only for honey production but also for enhancing national food security through improved crop pollination, which would increase yields for various agricultural products. Beyond honey, the sector can produce high-value goods like beeswax, pollen, and royal jelly for use in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, offering diverse income streams and economic opportunities, particularly for youth and rural farmers.

Adeyemo urged consumers to purchase honey only from verified beekeepers and approved suppliers to ensure quality and support the sector’s integrity. With proper investment and management, Nigeria’s apiculture industry has the potential to become a significant economic contributor, reducing reliance on honey imports, creating sustainable jobs, and strengthening the agricultural value chain through its vital pollination services.