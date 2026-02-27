Nigeria’s Economy Grows 4.07% in Q4 2025, Services Sector Leads Expansion

Lagos, Nigeria – Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.07 percent year-on-year in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the latest Gross Domestic Product report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

The growth rate represents an improvement from the 3.76 percent recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, signalling a stronger year-end performance.

Okay News reports that the NBS data shows broad-based expansion across key sectors, with improved contributions from agriculture, industry, oil, and non-oil activities compared to the same period in 2024. Agriculture expanded by 4.00 percent, industry by 3.88 percent, and services by 4.15 percent, with services accounting for 55.92 percent of total GDP in the quarter. In nominal terms, GDP stood at N122.81 trillion (approximately $78.5 billion), marking a 17.55 percent increase from N104.48 trillion recorded in Q4 2024.

The oil sector recorded a real growth rate of 6.79 percent year-on-year in Q4 2025, reflecting a 4.71 percentage point increase from the 2.08 percent posted in Q4 2024. Average daily crude oil production was 1.58 million barrels per day, higher than 1.54 million barrels per day in Q4 2024. For the full year, oil sector growth stood at 8.50 percent, higher than the 5.54 percent recorded in 2024. The non-oil sector continued to anchor the economy, growing by 3.99 percent in real terms in Q4 2025, driven by crop production, telecommunications, real estate, trade, financial institutions, construction, and manufacturing.

Global institutions have expressed cautious optimism about Nigeria’s growth trajectory following the latest GDP data. The International Monetary Fund projects Nigeria’s economy will grow by 3.9 percent in 2025 and 4.2 percent in 2026. The World Bank has upgraded its 2026 growth estimate to 4.4 percent from 3.7 percent projected in June 2025, signalling confidence in Nigeria’s medium-term prospects. Full-year growth for 2025 stood at 3.87 percent compared to 3.38 percent in 2024. Sustaining this economic growth momentum will require continued policy consistency and structural reforms. The latest economic growth figures demonstrate resilience despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges.