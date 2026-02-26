News

Nigeria’s First Lady Lands in Warri, Bags Traditional Title

Adamu Abubakar Isa
2 Min Read
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu with the Olu of Warri

Warri, Delta State, Nigeria – Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has been conferred with a prestigious chieftaincy title by the paramount ruler of the Warri Kingdom in Delta State, located in the country’s southern region. During a special homecoming visit to her maternal Itsekiri roots, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, formally installed the First Lady as the “Utukpa Oritse,” a traditional designation which translates to “The Light of God.”

Okay News reports that the cultural ceremony was organized to celebrate her heritage and acknowledge her public service. Speaking during the event, the monarch described the First Lady as the pride of the Itsekiri nation, emphasizing that the royal recognition was bestowed upon her to honor her profound impact on the development and unity of the West African nation.

The high-profile installation drew a significant gathering of political leaders and traditional figures from across the country. The ceremony was witnessed by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside a delegation of prominent traditional rulers led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. The presence of the revered Yoruba monarch carried additional cultural weight, as he had recently conferred the title of “Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua” upon the First Lady in a separate traditional rite.

The historic gathering served as a vibrant showcase of the rich culture, heritage, and customary traditions of the Itsekiri people. As the First Lady continues her national outreach and official engagements, this latest traditional title further solidifies her position as a prominent figure bridging various cultural and regional divides within Nigeria’s diverse geopolitical landscape.

