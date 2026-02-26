Lafarge Africa Hits N1.1 Trillion Revenue as Profit Before Tax Surges 170% to N411 Billion in 2025

Lagos, Nigeria – Lafarge Africa Plc has reported a revenue milestone of N1.1 trillion (approximately $703 million) for the 2025 financial year, representing a 53 percent surge from N696.8 billion recorded in 2024, driven by strong volume growth, disciplined cost optimisation, and enhanced plant stability.

Okay News reports that profit before tax rose 170 percent to N411 billion, while profit after tax climbed 173 percent to N273 billion from N100.1 billion in the prior year. Operating profit more than doubled to N392 billion following strong top-line momentum and continued execution on cost and efficiency initiatives. Earnings per share grew from N6.22 to N17, reflecting the success of the company’s four-point strategy under the leadership of CEO Lolu Alade-Akinyemi.

Alade-Akinyemi described the results as a testament to the effectiveness of disciplined execution and relentless focus on value creation, noting that reaching the N1 trillion net sales threshold marks a historic turning point. He attributed the 173 percent growth in profit after tax to focus on plant reliability, operational efficiency, and commitment to shareholder value. Looking forward, he expressed excitement about 2026 opportunities with Huaxin’s collaboration and industrial expertise.

Expansion plans are underway at the Ashaka plant in Gombe State, which will add 2 million metric tonnes per annum, and the Sagamu plant in Ogun State, which will add 3.5 million metric tonnes per annum. Upon completion, Lafarge Africa’s total capacity will rise to 14 million metric tonnes. The company has outlined a strong 2026 outlook focused on improving capacity utilisation, enhancing value creation, embedding sustainability across operations, and maintaining industry-leading health and safety performance.

This remarkable profit surge demonstrates the effectiveness of Lafarge’s strategic priorities and operational excellence initiatives. Sustaining this profit surge will depend on continued execution of expansion plans and prudent cost management in the coming year.