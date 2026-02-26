Court to Launch Inquest into Death of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Toddler

Lagos, Nigeria – An inquest into the death of the 21-month-old son of acclaimed Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is set to begin on 14 April at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos.

The court date was fixed during a preliminary hearing, approximately seven weeks after the child, Nkanu Nnamdi Esege, died at Euracare Hospital in Lagos.

Adichie and her family have alleged medical negligence, claiming that hospital staff denied the toddler oxygen and administered excessive sedation, leading to cardiac arrest. In response, Euracare Hospital expressed its “deepest sympathies” to the family but denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that its treatment complied with international standards.

During the preliminary proceedings, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji directed all parties to file witness statements ahead of the formal inquest. The court is expected to hear testimony from medical experts and hospital representatives as it seeks to determine the circumstances and cause of death.

According to submissions from the family’s legal team, the child was initially admitted to Atlantis Hospital in Lagos with what was described as a worsening but mild illness. There were plans to transfer him to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States for further treatment.

Before the planned transfer, Atlantis Hospital reportedly referred him to Euracare for pre-flight investigations, including an MRI scan and a lumbar puncture. He died on 7 January after undergoing the procedures.

Three days later, lawyers representing Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, formally accused Euracare of breaching its duty of care. The hospital has rejected the allegations.

Adichie, 48, is an award-winning author best known for novels such as Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah. Born and raised in Nigeria, she is currently based in the United States. Nkanu was one of twin boys born in 2024 via surrogacy.

The child’s death has sparked wider public concern and renewed scrutiny over patient safety standards within Nigeria’s healthcare system.