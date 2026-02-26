INEC Disowns Fake “Voters Card Online Registration” Website

ABUJA, NIGERIA – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has alerted the public to a fraudulent website circulating under the title “INEC VOTERS CARD ONLINE REGISTRATION,” warning that the platform is fake, misleading, and not authorized by the Commission.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the Commission stated that it did not originate, approve, or endorse the link currently being shared online under the guise of facilitating Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration.

INEC strongly advised members of the public not to visit the website or submit personal information through the link, describing it as fraudulent and potentially designed to harvest sensitive data.

The Commission clarified that the only official Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) portal approved for voter services — including update of registration information, transfer of registration to another polling unit, replacement of lost or damaged PVCs, and location of registration centres for first-time registrants — is its verified CVR platform.

INEC urged citizens to disregard the fake link and remain vigilant against misinformation and online scams, reiterating its commitment to protecting the integrity of the voter registration process.

For further enquiries, the Commission directed members of the public to contact its official telephone lines for clarification and assistance.