Edo Police Arrests 113 Suspected Kidnappers In Agbede And Iruekpen

BENIN CITY, EDO STATE, NIGERIA – The Nigeria Police Force, Edo State Command, has arrested 113 suspected kidnappers following a coordinated early morning security operation across parts of Edo Central.

The operation, which began around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, targeted identified “zango” settlements in Agbede and Iruekpen based on intelligence reports. According to the Command, information received indicated that ransom payments from kidnapping activities were allegedly being received and coordinated at the locations.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, personally led the joint task force, which included operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), vigilante groups, and local hunters.

Authorities stated that the coordinated raids were designed to dismantle suspected kidnapping networks and disrupt their financial and human support systems. The settlements were alleged to serve as meeting points where suspects regrouped and blended with members of the public.

A total of 113 suspects were arrested during the sweep. Police confirmed that all those apprehended are currently undergoing profiling and investigation to determine their level of involvement. Individuals found culpable will be prosecuted in line with the law.

Commissioner Agbonika reiterated that the Command’s offensive against kidnapping and organized crime would remain “relentless and uncompromising,” adding that security agencies would intensify efforts to eliminate both armed elements and their support networks across the state.

The Command urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely, credible information, assuring that intelligence shared would be treated with strict confidentiality.

Police spokesperson, ASP Eno Ikoedem, stated that security agencies remain proactive and committed to safeguarding lives and property in Edo State, warning that there will be no safe haven for kidnappers or their collaborators.