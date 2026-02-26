Modele Sarafa-Yusuf Declares Intention to Run for Ogun Governorship Under APC

ABUJA, NIGERIA — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mọdele Sarafa-Yusuf, has formally declared her intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State under the platform of the ruling party.

In an open letter addressed to party leaders, members, and stakeholders, Sarafa-Yusuf said her decision followed “deep reflection and wide consultation,” describing her aspiration as a deliberate and measured step focused on continuity, stability, and responsible leadership.

She stated that Ogun State stands at a critical juncture where growth must be matched with equity and institutional balance, noting that progress requires deliberate leadership and trust among stakeholders. According to her, rising political risks ahead of the next electoral cycle necessitate early management of potential tensions to safeguard party cohesion and state stability.

Reflecting on her previous governorship bid in 2022, Sarafa-Yusuf said although she did not secure the party’s ticket at the time, she accepted the outcome without destabilising party structures. She maintained that her renewed aspiration is not driven by “unfinished business” but by what she described as a different political environment requiring calm and structured transition planning.

On her relationship with Governor Dapo Abiodun, she emphasized that she has maintained cordial ties with the governor and other party leaders, stressing that her candidacy is not intended to undermine existing leadership but to preserve continuity while improving governance outcomes.

Addressing agitation from Ogun West over zoning considerations, the aspirant acknowledged the legitimacy of concerns from the district but cautioned against allowing grievances to escalate in ways that could destabilize the state. She called for inclusion and balance rather than emotional polarization.

Sarafa-Yusuf also spoke on the gender dimension of her candidacy, noting that while Nigeria has yet to elect a female governor, her ambition is rooted in competence and preparation rather than symbolism. She described her bid as focused on administrative discipline, institutional respect, and result-oriented governance.

Highlighting her background in public administration, journalism, and both public and private sector experience, she pledged to consolidate Ogun’s industrial growth, empower youth, modernize infrastructure, and deepen trust between government and citizens if elected.

She concluded by expressing hope for an orderly and credible primary process within the APC, affirming her readiness to serve and her commitment to what she termed a future built on balance, unity, and effective leadership in Ogun State.