NNPC Announces Four-Day Gas Supply Shortfall to Power Companies From February 12

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has announced a temporary decline in gas supply to some power generation companies. The reduction will run from February 12 to February 15, 2026. It follows scheduled maintenance by its joint venture partner, Seplat Energy Plc.

Okay News reports that the disclosure came in a Thursday statement signed by Andy Odeh, the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer. The notice was titled “Notice of Scheduled Maintenance on Major Gas Plant and Facilities.” The four-day shutdown of Seplat’s gas production facilities will moderately affect gas deliveries to certain power plants. However, the company expects only limited impact on nationwide electricity output. Normal gas flows should resume promptly once the maintenance concludes. Affected power stations will then return to full operations.

Seplat Energy Plc is a joint venture partner of the national oil company. It is carrying out this routine maintenance under mandatory industry safety standards. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited explained that such exercises follow standard operational protocols. These protocols safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure long-term system reliability. Meanwhile, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited is engaging alternative gas suppliers. This effort aims to mitigate anticipated supply gaps and maintain stability across the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company pipeline network.

Nigeria’s electricity sector depends heavily on gas-fired thermal power plants. These plants account for more than 70 percent of installed generation capacity. Most grid-connected facilities receive gas from upstream producers in the Niger Delta region. The gas travels through the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company network to major generation hubs across the country. Consequently, even modest reductions in gas volumes can compel system operators to scale back output. They must also carefully adjust load distribution nationwide.

This recurring vulnerability has long defined Nigeria’s power sector challenges. Previous gas supply interruptions have stemmed from technical faults, pipeline vandalism, or commercial disputes. Such disruptions have frequently triggered generation shortfalls and contributed to grid instability. Therefore, maintenance activities affecting key suppliers like Seplat Energy are closely monitored. They highlight the critical link between upstream gas operations and downstream electricity production.

Seplat Energy operates as a vital gas supplier into the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company pipeline system. This system serves multiple thermal power plants and major industrial customers throughout the South-West region and beyond. The company’s production volumes contribute substantially to overall gas availability within the national grid framework. This latest development follows the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s recent unveiling of its Gas Master Plan 2026. That strategic framework targets 10 billion cubic feet of daily gas production. It aims to drive industrialisation and strengthen Nigeria’s long-term energy security.

What happens next will depend on whether the maintenance work concludes on schedule. It will also depend on whether alternative supply arrangements successfully bridge the anticipated shortfall. Power sector observers will also watch for any broader grid instability. This could emerge from the temporary reduction in gas feedstock.