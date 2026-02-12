NNPC Reports N5.76 Trillion Profit, Remits Record N14.7 Trillion to Nigerian Government in 2025

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) recorded a profit after tax of N5.76 trillion (approximately $3.68 billion) in 2025 and remitted N14.706 trillion in statutory payments to the federal government, according to the company’s December 2025 Monthly Report Summary.

Okay News reports that the state-owned oil corporation generated N60.5 trillion in total revenue for the year, reflecting strong financial performance and significantly increased contributions to government coffers. The 2025 profit figure represents a rise from the N5.4 trillion recorded in 2024 on revenue of N45.1 trillion.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), which serves as Nigeria’s state-owned energy company with responsibilities across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, plays a central role in the country’s oil and gas industry. Its statutory remittances form a major component of federally collected revenues distributed monthly to the three tiers of government.

Natural gas production averaged 6,914 million standard cubic feet per day in December 2025, a marginal decline from 6,968 million recorded in November. The company attributed December’s performance to planned maintenance work at the Stardeep-Agbami and Renaissance-Estuary Area fields, as well as unplanned production facility outages.

The report also provided updates on major gas infrastructure projects central to boosting domestic gas supply and strengthening Nigeria’s energy value chain. On the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project, the company confirmed that mainline welding works have been completed as scheduled, with work ongoing to finalise Intermediate Pressure Stations and Block Valve Stations along the corridor. For the OB3 River Niger Crossing, early works have been completed and pilot hole drilling has commenced. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited stated that both projects remain on track for completion as planned.

In December 2025, President Bola Tinubu approved the cancellation of a substantial portion of debts owed by the national oil company to the Federation Account, writing off approximately $1.42 billion and N5.57 trillion. The debt relief was intended to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and enhance its capacity to execute strategic energy projects.

What happens next will depend on sustained crude oil and gas production levels, timely completion of critical gas infrastructure, and the company’s ability to maintain financial discipline while meeting its statutory obligations to the federation. With major maintenance cycles concluding and strategic gas projects advancing, the corporation is positioned to increase government revenue contributions and support broader economic growth through 2026.