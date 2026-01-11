NNPP Rules Out Kwankwaso From 2027 Presidential Race, Declares Ticket Open To All Members

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, a registered political party in Nigeria, has formally ruled out the possibility of its former presidential flag bearer, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, contesting the 2027 presidential election on its platform.

The party’s National Secretary, Mr Ogini Olaposi, made this known in a public statement released on Sunday, 11 January 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and one of the country’s major political and economic hubs.

Okay News reports that Olaposi clarified that the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 general election would only be available to bona fide members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party who meet the party’s constitutional requirements and internal democratic processes.

He explained that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano State in northern Nigeria and the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, would not be allowed to contest again on the party’s platform due to unresolved conflicts between the party and the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

According to Olaposi, the New Nigeria Peoples Party entered into a Memorandum of Association with the Kwankwasiyya Movement in 2022 ahead of the 2023 general election, but the agreement expired immediately after the elections.

He stated, “Anti-party activities by some members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement after the presidential election led to the expulsion of top members, including Kwankwaso, Elder Buba Galadima and others, which has not been reversed.”

Olaposi further stressed that unlike in 2023, when the party’s presidential ticket was exclusively handed to Kwankwaso, the 2027 ticket would be openly contested.

“The New Nigeria Peoples Party ticket for 2027 is open to all members, unlike in 2023 when it was solely given to Kwankwaso,” he said.

He revealed that the party already has multiple presidential hopefuls, including two aspirants from the New Nigeria Peoples Party diaspora community.

“Already, we have intending presidential aspirants, including two from the New Nigeria Peoples Party diaspora, and we are open to more, including alliances,” Olaposi stated.

The party secretary also disclosed that the New Nigeria Peoples Party remains open to strategic collaborations with other political parties ahead of the 2027 election.

“The New Nigeria Peoples Party is open to collaborations with sister political parties that have similar ideologies in 2027,” he added.

Responding to comments attributed to Kwankwaso suggesting that any political party seeking his defection must offer him a presidential ticket, Olaposi dismissed the claim.

According to him, “It is laughable that Kwankwaso is saying that if he must defect to any political party, including the All Progressives Congress, such a party must offer him its presidential ticket.”

Olaposi further downplayed Kwankwaso’s political influence, particularly in Kano State, Nigeria’s most populous state.

“Kwankwaso does not have the selling capacity nationwide like Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current President of Nigeria and leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, with his alleged one million votes in Kano State,” he said.

He added, “Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano State is overrated at the moment because many strategic members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement have already defected to the All Progressives Congress.”

According to Olaposi, President Tinubu’s political strength heading into 2027 is anchored on governance performance rather than political patronage.

“President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress selling point for 2027 is based on performance as the ruling party and not undue influence,” he said.

He also insisted that Kwankwaso’s past role as a former governor would not significantly impact electoral outcomes in Kano State during the next election cycle.

“Kwankwaso’s influence as a former governor of Kano State is long gone and cannot affect Tinubu’s votes in Kano State in 2027,” Olaposi added.

Olaposi urged political parties interested in forming alliances with the New Nigeria Peoples Party to engage only with the party’s officially recognized leadership.

“Political parties wishing to enter into alliances with the New Nigeria Peoples Party in 2027 should do so through the party’s National Working Committee, which is credible and endorsed by the courts,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating that Kwankwaso and his supporters remain expelled from the party.

“Kwankwaso and his group remain expelled and cannot negotiate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party. The New Nigeria Peoples Party National Working Committee will decide all alliances in 2027,” he added.