Trump Cuts Off Venezuelan Oil to Cuba, Says US Now Protects Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has declared that Cuba’s access to Venezuelan oil and financial support has been permanently severed following the US military operation that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement released on Sunday, Trump asserted that the United States has now taken full responsibility for the protection of Venezuela, effectively ending the security role previously held by Havana.

Okay News reports that the President took to Truth Social to condemn the prior arrangement, where Cuba allegedly exchanged security services for resources, stating that “zero” oil or money would flow to the island henceforth. He further claimed that many Cuban operatives were killed during the recent US intervention and that Venezuela is now free from the “criminal groups” that held it hostage.

Warning the Cuban government to seek a new arrangement immediately, Trump emphasized that Venezuela is now under the shield of the US military. This declaration follows earlier rhetoric from the administration labeling Cuba as a nation “ready to fall” in the wake of the dramatic regime change in Venezuela.