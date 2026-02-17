Obama Clarifies Comments on Existence of Aliens After Podcast Remark Goes Viral

Washington D.C, USA – Former United States President Barack Obama has clarified remarks he made during a podcast interview after his comments about aliens generated widespread attention online.

During a “lightning round” segment on a podcast hosted by Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama was asked if aliens are real. He responded, “They’re real but I haven’t seen them,” adding jokingly that they were not being hidden at Area 51. The exchange quickly went viral, prompting reactions across social media and international media platforms.

In a follow-up post on Instagram, Obama explained that he was responding in the spirit of the rapid-fire segment and clarified his actual position. He stated that while the vastness of the universe makes the possibility of life elsewhere statistically plausible, he saw no evidence during his presidency that extraterrestrials had made contact with Earth.

Obama has previously addressed unidentified aerial phenomena, including in an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where he acknowledged that there are objects recorded in the skies that lack clear explanations, but stopped short of linking them to extraterrestrial life.

Okay News understands that conspiracy theories surrounding UFOs and Roswell, as well as Area 51, have persisted for decades, though no official evidence has confirmed alien contact.