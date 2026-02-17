United Kingdom to Launch Digital Visit Visas for Nigerians from February 25

The Government of the United Kingdom has announced that Nigerian citizens applying for short-term travel visas will begin receiving electronic visas instead of physical visa stickers from Tuesday, February 25, 2026.

The change was confirmed on Monday, February 16, 2026, by Onyinye Madu, Senior Communications Officer at the British High Commission in Abuja. The British High Commission is the diplomatic mission of the United Kingdom in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

According to the statement, “From 25 February 2026, all Nigerian nationals applying for a UK Visit visa will receive an eVisa, rather than a vignette (sticker) in their passports.”

Under the revised system, successful applicants will no longer have a physical visa label placed inside their passport. Instead, they will receive a secure digital record of their immigration status, which can be accessed through an online account managed by United Kingdom Visas and Immigration, commonly known as UKVI. UKVI is the division of the United Kingdom Home Office responsible for managing visa applications and immigration matters.

Okay News reports that this move forms part of the United Kingdom government’s broader shift toward a fully digital immigration system designed to improve efficiency and security.

The British High Commission made clear that the application process itself remains unchanged. Nigerian travellers will still complete their visa applications online, visit a designated Visa Application Centre to submit biometric data such as fingerprints and photographs, and meet all existing eligibility requirements.

“Travellers will continue to apply online, attend a Visa Application Centre to provide biometric information, and meet all existing eligibility criteria,” the statement explained.

Officials stressed that the only difference is the format in which the visa is issued. Rather than receiving a physical sticker in their passport, applicants will obtain digital confirmation of their immigration status.

The High Commission also reassured Nigerians who already hold valid visa stickers that they do not need to take any immediate action. Existing physical visas will remain valid until they expire or require replacement under current rules.

Explaining the expected benefits of the transition, the commission stated, “The move to eVisas brings a number of benefits for Nigerian travellers. Passports will be returned more quickly, and travellers can manage their immigration status online at any time, from any location. The digital format offers stronger security as eVisas cannot be lost, stolen, or tampered with.”

Gill Lever, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja, also addressed the development. The Deputy High Commissioner is the senior United Kingdom diplomatic official supporting bilateral relations between the two countries in Nigeria’s capital.

“We are committed to making it easier for Nigerians to travel to the UK. This move to digital visas will streamline a key part of the visa process, making it more secure while reducing dependence on paper documents. We look forward to continuing to welcome Nigerian visitors, students and workers to the UK,” she said.

According to the statement, once a visa application is approved, applicants will be required to create a free UKVI account to access and manage their electronic visa.

The United Kingdom remains one of the most popular destinations for Nigerian travellers, including tourists, students, and business visitors. The transition to digital visas is expected to reduce processing delays and enhance document security while maintaining existing eligibility standards.